'DACA No Longer Enough:' Soros-Funded Illegal Aliens Demand Amnesty by Protesting Schumer, Democrats

Illegal alien activists stormed the home of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the offices of Democrats demanding immediate amnesty for all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the United States, as well as the release of all illegal aliens who are in detention centers for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Illegal aliens and open borders activists with “United We Dream,” a group that is partially funded by globalist billionaire George Soros, blocked off streets in Brooklyn, New York to protest Schumer’s vote to cave and reopen the federal government without an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens being included in the government funding bill.

“If Chuck won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep!” illegal alien activists shouted outside the New York liberal’s home on Tuesday.

"We the people are participating in the great American tradition of raising our voice & holding all elected officials accountable" – @EgSophie of @womensmarch says to crowd in front of @SenSchumer's home. We need a clean #DreamActNow! pic.twitter.com/fPdXae05od — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) January 23, 2018

“We are not politicians we are activists and it’s our job to demand action… the #Dreamers who are going to lose their status are going to play a short game with disastrous consequences. We will call @SenSchumer everyday!” – @bkindivisible #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/8E5hhV7clm — Elana Levin (@Elana_Brooklyn) January 23, 2018

Our organizer Patricia says we will not stop until we have a clean Dream Act because we are ALL immigrants! ✊🏾#DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/3uzXsM4e86 — NY Communities (@nychange) January 23, 2018

