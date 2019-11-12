Dad Who Took His Kids Back From Swedish Muslim Foster Family And Fled Returns Home With Family to Russia

Denis Lisov, the Russian father who took his kids back from a Swedish Muslim foster family and fled to Poland to claim asylum, is now back at home in Russia with his three daughters.

Russian state media outlet Vesti News covered the story on Monday:

From Sputnik:

KHABAROVSK, Russia (Sputnik) — Russian national Denis Lisov who escaped Sweden with his three children and returned to Russia, arrived in his hometown, the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday. “We have not visited home for seven years. I feel normal. But we had a seven-hour flight […] We are tired. We will first have a rest and then we will continue running our errands. The main things to settle now are school and kindergarten. I also need to find a job and settle everyday issues”, Lisov told reporters. He said that he had an apartment in Khabarovsk where he will live with his daughters. Lisov noted that all of them had Russian citizenship, adding that it was still dangerous for them to enter EU countries. The authorities of Khabarovsk said they would support the family.

Lisov had lived in Sweden for years before his wife was diagnosed with a mental illness and their three children were given to a foster family of Muslims from Lebanon due to his unstable financial situation and unsettled legal status. Lisov said in an interview with a Russian newspaper that two of his daughters faced health problems during their stay with the foster family. In March, he escaped the country together with his three daughters but was detained at a Polish airport, while they planned to depart to Moscow. Sweden requested that the family be extradited, but Poland decided to strike down the arrest warrant and let Lisov and his daughters return to Russia.

Denis Lisov was pictured with his daughters meeting with Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova last week:

Towarzyszą im polscy prawnicy rodziny: dyr. interwencji @OrdoIuris @BartoszLewand20 oraz @babken888 Wcześniej rodzinę wspierał także @RPDPawlak Więcej o sprawie:https://t.co/U45VTA2jgd pic.twitter.com/vULL0pGFDp — Instytut Ordo Iuris (@OrdoIuris) November 5, 2019

“The Russian, who escaped from Sweden to Poland with his three daughters, returned to Russia with the children. Denis Lisow wrote a letter in which he thanked the lawyers for their help @OrdoIuris, authorities of the Republic of Poland and all of Poland,” read a tweet from Polish legal group Instytut Ordo Iuris which helped Lisov fight his case.