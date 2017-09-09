Daily Beast Hails 'Poetic Justice' of 'Climate Denier' Homes Wrecked by Hurricane Irma

Leah Barkoukis at Townhall assembled a cast of liberal ill-wishers on Twitter, just hoping Hurricane Irma trashes Mar-a-Lago.

The Daily Beast posted a milder version of the “poetic justice” schadenfreude at the top of their home page on Friday: “Monster Hurricane Irma Barrels Toward Climate Change Deniers’ Playground.” Another headline suggested this monster hurricane was a “SUPERCHARGED LESSON” for conservatives. Michael Daly began:

The playground of big-shot climate-change deniers becomes subject to a hurricane evacuation order as of 5 p.m. Friday. And were it not for all the innocent souls who have been and likely will be hurt by Hurricane Irma, you might see poetic justice in homes owned by President Trump and billionaire David Koch and commentators Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter being battered by a storm made the most powerful ever recorded in the Atlantic with a boost from warmer water and moister air.

Daly began by noting Ann Coulter’s mockery of how hurricanes are exploited by the Al Gores of the world to drive strict regulation of those antiquated fossil fuels.

Coulter responded to that earlier calamity with her usual discerning insight, giving a whole other meaning to being all wet. “I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor,” she tweeted. “But that is more credible than ‘climate change.’” Now a second supercharged storm, Hurricane Irma, was roaring toward the storied stretch of sand where Coulter’s neighbors include her fellow blabbermouth Limbaugh.

