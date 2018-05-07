Dan Bongino Blasts Democrats For Hating On ‘In God We Trust’

Image Credits: Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images.

Political commentator Dan Bongino said Democrats have a strong aversion to organized religion and God because it takes power away from centralized government and increases individual freedom on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Republican Sen. Dan Hall of Minnesota sponsored legislation to allow the phrase “In God We Trust” to return to public schools, and two Democratic state senators publicly voiced their opposition to the bill at a May 1 debate. The amendment to the E-12 education policy bill passed 38-29.

“I’m wondering if Sen. Hall would feel the same if students walked in and instead of the word ‘God’ the word ‘Allah’ — which is the word for God in the Muslim religion — welcomes students to their schools,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble of Minnesota.

