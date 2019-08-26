Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Dan Crenshaw Messaged Conservative Reporter What?
The congressman reached out to Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett
Kaitlin Bennett | Infowars.com -
August 26, 2019
Comments
Find out what Congressman Dan Crenshaw messaged Kaitlin Bennett on Twitter.
Related Articles
Harvey Weinstein Facing New Sex Assault Charges
U.S. News
Comments
Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”
Newswars Redirect
Comments
Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees
U.S. News
comments
Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery
U.S. News
comments
New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes
U.S. News
comments
Comments