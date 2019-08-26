Dan Crenshaw Messaged Conservative Reporter What?

Find out what Congressman Dan Crenshaw messaged Kaitlin Bennett on Twitter.


Related Articles

Harvey Weinstein Facing New Sex Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein Facing New Sex Assault Charges

U.S. News
Comments
Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

U.S. News
comments

Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery

U.S. News
comments

New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes

U.S. News
comments

Comments