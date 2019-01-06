Dan Crenshaw To Ocasio-Cortez: Dancing Not 'Scandalous' But Your Tax Hikes Are

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday after she posted a video of herself dancing in response to what she said Republicans considered ‘scandalous.’

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too,” the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist tweeted in response to a nine-year-old video of her dancing, which was widely shared on social media.

It is not clear which Republicans Ocasio-Cortez was referencing, and her office has not responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“No one thinks this is scandalous,” Crenshaw replied in a tweet. “Dance away (was actually pretty good).”

“What is scandalous is increasing income taxes to 70 [percent],” Crenshaw continued. “It’s wholly unethical for anyone to work a majority of the year just to give their money to the government.”

Just days earlier, Ocasio-Cortez embraced the term “radical” and advocated for up to 70 percent tax rates for the country’s top earners to transform America’s energy industry in order to implement her environmental agenda.

“Dancing’s great,” Crenshaw added. “But ideas matter more.”


Related Articles

'White Supremacist' Shooting of 7-Year-Old Black Girl; Gunman Turns Out to be Black

‘White Supremacist’ Shooting of 7-Year-Old Black Girl; Gunman Turns Out to be Black

U.S. News
Comments
Senate's First Act: "An Implicit Rebuke" Of Trump's Syria Draw Down

Senate’s First Act: “An Implicit Rebuke” Of Trump’s Syria Draw Down

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Guest: Trump’s Wall is a ‘Monument to White Nationalism’

U.S. News
comments

Steyer Dumps More Cash Into Impeach Movement As Dems Jump On Board

U.S. News
comments

Are Gun Rights The Next Target Of Corporate Censorship?

U.S. News
comments

Comments