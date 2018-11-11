Dan Crenshaw Trolls SNL, Receives Apology From Pete Davidson

On this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” during the “Weekend Update” segment, Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) appeared one week after being described as a “hitman in a porno movie” by cast member Pete Davidson during the same segment.

After last week’s episode aired, Davidson took a lot of criticism for his jab at Crenshaw, a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who lost his eye in active service and won his bid as a Republican candidate to represent Texas’s 2nd Congressional District.

“In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said. “I made a joke about Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.”

