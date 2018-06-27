Dan Rather Says Trump 'Mean as a Wolverine,' Deplorables Embrace Phrase

CNN dug up mainstream media dinosaur Dan Rather to lecture their audience about why President Donald Trump is a bad man.

However, instead of denigrating the president, Rather managed to devise a new Trump mascot: a wolverine.

Attempting to explain that the Trump era lacks civility, the retired CBS fake newser told Don Lemon “President Trump gives every indication by what he says and what he does and what he doesn’t do, that he’s mean as a wolverine, and we’ve never had a president who had that reputation.”

Unfortunately for Rather, his insult fell as flat as Hillary’s “deplorables” comparison, which Trump supporters openly embraced.

The memes also flowed over at /r/The_Donald.

Some even suggested the president use the new catchphrase as his 2020 re-election campaign slogan.


