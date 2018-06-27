Dan Rather Says Trump 'Mean as a Wolverine,' Deplorables Embrace Phrase

CNN dug up mainstream media dinosaur Dan Rather to lecture their audience about why President Donald Trump is a bad man.

However, instead of denigrating the president, Rather managed to devise a new Trump mascot: a wolverine.

Attempting to explain that the Trump era lacks civility, the retired CBS fake newser told Don Lemon “President Trump gives every indication by what he says and what he does and what he doesn’t do, that he’s mean as a wolverine, and we’ve never had a president who had that reputation.”

Dan Rather on Trump: "He's mean as a wolverine." pic.twitter.com/SztQaLXUIS — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2018

Unfortunately for Rather, his insult fell as flat as Hillary’s “deplorables” comparison, which Trump supporters openly embraced.

Dan Rather on Trump: "He's mean as a wolverine." Don’t these guys realize they just make @realDonaldTrump look more badass when they say things like this? I mean do you want to vote for a negotiator that’s “mean as a wolverine” or “meek as a mouse”? pic.twitter.com/dNHg8w7ne5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2018

Yep, Trump should put this in a 2020 campaign ad. "Mean as Wolverine" pic.twitter.com/vAoo8VKev1 — Jefe (not El Jefe) (@jefe_is_back) June 27, 2018

Dan Rather said President Trump is "Mean as a Wolverine". Yes sir he is. We didn't vote to put another sissy in the White House who doesn't have a spine to stand up for America. We voted for an America First President that is tough, fights back and plays the media like a fiddle! — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) June 27, 2018

The memes also flowed over at /r/The_Donald.

Some even suggested the president use the new catchphrase as his 2020 re-election campaign slogan.