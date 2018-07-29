Dan Rather: Trump's Criticism of MSM 'Straight Out of Orwell'

Veteran journalist Dan Rather said on Friday that President Trump’s false statements about and attacks on the media are “straight out of Orwell.”

The former longtime CBS News anchor told CNN’s Don Lemon that Trump is “authoritarian” and wants people to believe that “the one and only truth comes from him.”

“[George] Orwell, what he wrote, it’s practically a shooting script for Donald Trump,” Rather said, referencing the dystopian author. “There is a method to this, and the method is to convince people that the only truth is the truth that comes from me, the ultimate power.”

“As several people have said before me, he is not just attacking the truth, he wants to annihilate the truth,” the former anchor added.

