Dana Loesch Blasts MSM: Focus On Coward Officers, Not 5 Million Gun Owners

While Sheriff Israel was getting grilled by Jake Tapper this morning on CNN, Dana Loesch was being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos and HOLY MOLY, this woman is tough as nails.

You can tell watching this video that Dana has had enough of this bullsh*t, and this morning listening to Sheriff Israel babble about how he doesn’t really know what happened yet and that he’s some great leader … he even made some idiotic joke about OJ?

The jig is up, dude.

Read more


Related Articles

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

U.S. News
Comments

RNC chair: Raising gun purchase age to 21 is ‘on the table’

U.S. News
Comments

Eric Trump: ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal if you raise the age to 21’ for guns

U.S. News
Comments

Google Searches For “Buy a Gun” Hit All Time High

U.S. News
Comments

Comments