Dangers of the Twentieth Amendment

The Twentieth Amendment was ratified January 23, 1933. That was right at the beginning of the Great Depression.

Then, at 1:00 A.M. on Monday, March 6, President Roosevelt issued Proclamation 2039 – Declaring Bank Holiday, ordering the suspension of all banking transactions, effective immediately. He had taken the oath of office only thirty-six hours earlier. That proclamation was drafted and prepared several months earlier, and it just waited until he took office to make it official. Why does that matter? Because the Great Depression actually began when that proclamation went into effect.

This was a turbulent period in our history, and the Twentieth Amendment was a part of that time. Many of our current problems have their roots during this period. Those in the background, the International Banking Establishment, used this period to alter our government to their own liking. Here is an amendment that was planned many years ago so that it would be available when the time was right, and that time is now.

The amendment at first glance appears to be just a housekeeping document, but let’s look a little closer at the total effect with regard to the presidency. The first section establishes officially when the term of office for the president begins. The second section provides for the beginning of the Congress. The third section explains what will happen if the current President elect and Vice-President elect are not yet “qualified” to assume the office. The fourth section provides the law if the president or the vice-president dies. These all appear very simple and straightforward, but are they?

Let’s look at little closer at the total effect of the first and third sections. The first section establishes by law when the President must take office. The third establishes the rules on what to do if the President cannot “qualify” on the date established in the first section. Here it the problem. The people will have spoken. They clearly want Mr. Brown to take office as president and Mr. White to take office as vice-president. It is decided they don’t “qualify,” then the Congress will decide who will act as President and Vice-President. Now what is required to “qualify?” That is not spelled out, and because it is not defined, anything can be construed to establish that they are not “qualified.”

As long as the people’s choices can be delayed by the term “not qualified,” the Congress controls who will be President. It just happens that the Speaker of the House is third in line for the presidency, so the Congress would probably select that person as the President as long as no one officially “qualifies.” Do you see the trap we have set for ourselves? This amendment has been ratified and is law, but has a significant procedural error that has not been considered until today. Today the Democratic Party has shown itself as dedicated to the destruction of the nation. Democrats are currently in charge of the House and, since the Speaker of the House is third in line, it is inevitable that they will select that individual to fill the presidency. What do you think that individual could do to our country with that kind of power?

This year, because of the so-called pandemic, many states have decided to allow mail-in-ballots to count as voting. It is very easy to control any election when hundreds of thousands votes are cast by mail with no checks on who is really voting. The time required to count the votes will be considerable, so the tallying will take weeks to completely determine who was really elected. If the dishonest individuals decide that the vote is too close, they could just delay the results until after January 20th, and since the President elect has not been “qualified,” the Congress can take over.

We are heading into a constitutional crisis in the election of the President in 2020. Those who are reading this after the election is completed will know how this election turned out. Those who are reading this prior to the completion of the 2020 election will now understand what has happened and how this scary scenario was brought about.

