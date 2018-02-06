Danish minister: We have lost and have been silenced by Islam and its fundamentalist followers

Inger Støjberg, the Danish minister of immigration and integration, said in an article for newspaper BT and in a Facebook post, that the Danes have “lost” and have been “silenced” by Islam and its fundamentalist followers.

Titled “The Sad Truth About Islam” in Danish, the article starts with talking about a new play that had its premiere on January 25 in Copenhagen. The play, named “The Book of Mormon”, in the words of Robert Bengtsson, an actor playing in it, “is famous for being offensive”.

What minister Støjberg emphasizes is when Kasper Holten, the director, told Denmark’s TV2: “If you are a mormon and do not want us to make fun of your faith, then do not go and see the play.”

In response to this “correct” statement, Støjberg says: “Try changing ‘Mormon’ to ‘Muslim’ and say that if you are a Muslim and do not want us to make fun of your faith, then do not go and see the play. An unthinkable act in Denmark 2018? Yes, unfortunately.”

