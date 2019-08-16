Danish Politicians Scoff at Trump's Reported Wish to Buy Greenland: ‘It Must Be April Fool’s Day’

While neither US officials nor the Danish government have publicly commented on Trump’s alleged idea of buying Greenland, it has already caused a stir across the Atlantic.

Politicians in Denmark have reacted with disbelief to reports that Donald Trump has set his sights on buying Greenland – they still insist that the world’s largest island is not for sale.

According to an almost-anecdotal report in the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has showed interest in Greenland’s natural resources and geopolitical importance, and asked his White House counsel to look into the concept.

It was not clear from the report how serious the president was about the idea; neither the State Department nor the White House has commented on the speculation so far.

