An 18-year-old man from Denmark was robbed at knifepoint in Manhattan because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The victim was at Union Square subway station Thursday when one man took the MAGA hat off his head and another pulled out a knife when the victim tried to snatch his hat back.

The two muggers ran away after the confrontation, but the NYPD has released a sketch of one of the men.

Anti-Trump hate crimes continue as America’s polarized political climate intensifies.