Dark Irony: Planned Parenthood Prez Says ‘Next Generation Gives Me Hope’ at Oscars

The president of America’s largest abortion provider is a celebrity in Hollywood’s eyes, and she’s using that status to praise young people – many of whom are missing today because of her organization.

On Sunday night, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards attended the 90th Academy Awards ceremony not only to appear onstage, but also to participate in red carpet interviews. In one such interview, with entertainment site Popsugar, Richards stressed that she placed her hope in the “next generation.” Irony doesn’t get much darker.

Her appearance came in the midst of headlines announcing that she is stepping down from Planned Parenthood in May, shortly after her upcoming memoir is published.

