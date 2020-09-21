DARPA Unleashes COVID Microchip Domination

Many are still wide-eyed over the flim-flam predator man behind the COVID-19 NWO shell game.

Now, DARPA is announcing they will be launching a digital nanotech microchip to monitor whether or not you have received the coronavirus vaccine while the CDC is randomly knocking on doors in Atlanta and Houston pressuring forced blood tests.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters and regular Americans are trying to regain a semblance of a normal existence.

The NWO vampires use all available minions to corral them into their homes or to jail whilst protesters and rioters fill the streets by the thousands to torch American homes and businesses and University Professors call for the murder of Trump supporters.

THIRD of UK Covid victims in July and August 'died from OTHER causes' - including cancer or being hit by a car - Oxford University scientists reveal

DARPA-Funded Implantable Biochip To Detect COVID-19 Could Hit Markets By 2021

