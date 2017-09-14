Data on nearly 600K Alaska voters exposed online

Nearly 600,000 records on Alaskan voters were left unsecured on the web, accessible to anyone who knew where to look without any form of logging in.

The 593,328 records were discovered by researchers at the Kromtech Security Center and partially verified by a reporter at ZDNet.

Each record contained names, addresses, voting preferences, dates of birth, marital status and ethnicity and some contained information like gun ownership, children’s ages and issues a campaign might try to appeal to.

The information was ultimately exposed through a misconfigured database.

Read more