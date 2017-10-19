Alex Jones and Millie Weaver talk with Lindsay Grathwohl, the daughter of Weather Underground infiltrator Larry Grathwohl.

Grathwohl discusses growing up with a father who politically battled Bill Ayres and describes what it is like as a conservative activist living in San Fransisco, CA and dealing with Antifa.

Lindsay and Millie discuss both having infiltrated Revolution Books, a communist front used to organize and fundraise for BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), RefuseFascism.org, and other anarcho-communist agitprop organizations.


