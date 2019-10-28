Dave Chappelle Defends Second Amendment During Awards Ceremony

Comedian Dave Chappelle defended the First and Second Amendments to the US Constitution during an awards ceremony in Washington DC Sunday.

Chappelle was receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center when he made unscripted remarks regarding other comedians whom he knows to be “very racist,” but who still deserve freedom of speech.

A short transcript provided by USA Today captures Chappelle’s segue into gun rights:

Chappelle informed the audience “I did not write a speech.” During his impromptu remarks, he defended freedom of speech when talking about comedians he knows who are “very racist.”

“(I) don’t get mad at ’em, don’t hate on ’em,” he said. “Man, it’s not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. Second Amendment is just in case the First one doesn’t work out.”

The legendary comedian proceeded to give the speech while smoking a cigarette inside the building, acknowledging the Fire Marshal “for having the courage to let me be myself.”

“I want everyone in America right now to look at me. Look at me smoking indoors,” Chappelle said, to an audience including celebs such as Bradley Cooper, John Legend and rapper Common. “I didn’t ask anybody… What are they gonna do? Kick me out before I get the prize?”

Chappelle previously riffed on the Second Amendment during his Netflix comedy special “Sticks and Stones,” where he admitted he owns “several” guns.

During the special, he said (spoiler alert) that “personally” he “hates” guns and that he “can’t stand them.”

“But I have several. I don’t want them, but I feel like I need them,” he said, joking that Ohio, where he lives, is “an old Native-American word” that “means, literally, ‘Land of Poor White People.’”

He also added that school shootings were too prevalent and joked they could perhaps be stopped if lawmakers were inspired to pass gun control laws.

From The Daily Beast (warning: spoilers ahead):

“I’ve given this a lot of thought,” he continues. “I don’t see any peaceful way to disarm America’s whites.” After the applause dies down, Chappelle says, “There’s only one thing that’s going to save this country from itself. Same thing that always saves this country from itself. And that is African-Americans. And I know the question a lot of y’all have in your minds is, should we do it? Fuck yeah, we should do it.”

“No matter what they say or how they make you feel, remember, this is your country, too,” Chappelle tells his audience. “It is incumbent upon us to save our country. And you know what we have to do.” Then comes the twist: “Every able-bodied African-American must register for a legal firearm. That’s the only way they’ll change the law.”

Chappelle’s Kennedy Center speech will be aired on PBS on Jan 7 at 9pm ET.

