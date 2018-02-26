David Hogg Decrees: 'I Will Not Allow' Parkland Sheriff To Be Blamed For Stand Down

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg has become not only a champion of the anti-gun movement, but also the Broward County establishment, having first defended the coward deputy who stood down as the shooting occurred, and now defending Broward County Sheriff Israel.

“Why are elected officials trying to blame this on the bureaucracy? They’re in charge of them. This is their fault,” Hogg told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday.

“I’m not going to allow them to pressure these people [Broward County Sheriff’s Office]. These elected officials are the boss of these Sheriff’s personnel.”

“Governor Scott is essentially the boss of Scott Israel, the Sheriff, and as such he should be held accountable,” he added. “He can’t just blame this on the bureaucracy and expect to get re-elected.”

Sheriff Israel has come under fire after the public learned at least four of his deputies were outside the school and stood down while the shooting took place.

Former NYPD Chief Bernard Kerik called for Israel to resign for the cowardice and incompetence displayed by his deputies.

“This department needs new leadership and obviously training. There are 17 people dead because of catastrophic failures by the local, state and federal government, but the cowardice by sworn law enforcement personnel is unfathomable,” Kerik said in a Facebook post.

Seventy-five Florida GOP lawmakers have also called for Israel to step down, citing “incompetence and inaction.”

“Sheriff Israel failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness amongst his deputies,” they said in a statement. “Sheriff Israel failed to fulfill his duty to ensure that all of his deputies have the necessary active shooter tactical training.”

“As a result of Sheriff Israel’s failures, students and teachers died.”

The backlash was so swift and severe that Israel had to defend himself and his deputies against CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“Are you really not taking any responsibility for the multiple red flags that were brought to the attention of the Broward sheriff’s office about this shooter before this incident, whether it was people near him, close to him calling the police?” Tapper asked.

Israel’s response was stunning.

“Jake, I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I’ve given amazing leadership to this agency,” he said.

“You’ve listed 23 incidents before the shooting involving the shooter and still nothing was done to keep guns out of his hands, to make sure that the school was protected, to make sure you were keeping an eye on him — I don’t understand how you can sit there and claim amazing leadership,” Tapper argued.

Israel reiterated on Monday he would not resign.

“I don’t think there is a man or woman in this county who can keep Broward County safer than I can,” he said.

Hogg has proven to be a useful prop in the globalists’ fight against the Second Amendment. Funny how he’s quick to blame guns, but has no problem defending the bureaucracy when actual systemic failure to act and blatant dereliction of duty is discovered.

Meanwhile, he called people who questioned the official narrative “disgusting” simply for asking questions and reporting on eyewitness accounts to get to the truth of the situation.

Given his new role as a globalist mouthpiece, it’s more likely he said that because his media handlers told him to.

