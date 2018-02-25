David Hogg Defends Coward Officer: 'Who Wants To Go Down The Barrel Of An AR-15?'

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg came to the defense of the armed resource officer who never entered the Parkland, Florida school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting, asking, “Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a glock?”

In an interview Saturday on MSNBC, Mr. Hogg insisted that the officer, Scot Peterson, “just like every other police officer out there at heart — is a good person.”

Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg on deputy who did not enter school during shooting: "Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a glock? And I know that's what these police officers are supposed to do, but they're people too." pic.twitter.com/GjnUBuidc6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 24, 2018

Mr. Peterson, who has been widely criticized for failing to enter the school and confront suspect Nikolas Cruz, resigned on Thursday.

