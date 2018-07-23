David Hogg: Democrat #WalkAway Campaign 'Is Russian Propaganda'

Anti-gun figure David Hogg has joined in the left’s attempts to stem the bleeding caused by the #WalkAway campaign, claiming it’s nothing more than “Russian propaganda.”

“#WalkAway is Russian propaganda,” Hogg screeched repeatedly on Twitter Sunday.

“Remember this November we need to vote against Russia,” he added, including a CNN article claiming with no proof that Russian bots are driving the #WalkAway movement, a campaign first started by disillusioned Democrat-turned-conservative Brandon Straka earlier this month.

“Once upon a time, I was a liberal,” Straka begins in his video that’s received millions of views across social media.

“For years now I have watched as the left has devolved into intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided, ill-informed, un-American, hypocritical, menacing, callous, ignorant, narrow-minded, and at times, blatantly fascistic behavior and rhetoric.”

“Liberalism has been co-opted and absorbed by the very characteristics it claims to fight against,” he adds.

The #WalkAway movement has amassed nearly 35,000 subscribers on YouTube, with dozens of videos of other former liberals explaining why they decided to leave the increasingly violent and intolerant Democrat Party.

Hogg has become a cheerleader for the far-left after becoming its poster child for the gun control push following the Parkland school shooting in Florida in February.

For example, in several tweets he attacked President Trump over Russia and immigration, and even endorsed socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

