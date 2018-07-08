David Hogg drops more constitutional knowledge: ‘Guns have more rights than women’

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Parkland survivor and anti-NRA activist David Hogg had a word to say about elected officials taking money from “special interests”:

Also, why is it culturally acceptable for any elected official to take money from special interests? In America we call it campaign donations the rest of the world calls it what it is, a bribe. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2018

You better talk to your partners over at Everytown about this. https://t.co/RWB9bKsgzA — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 7, 2018

Plenty tried to set him straight on that one (guess what: Planned Parenthood is a special interest), but one reply, in particular, got him to laugh his ass off:

It's called making sure your industry is represented adequately in government. Please take a class in government before you continue tweeting. — JaVonni Brustow 👑 (@VonniMediaMogul) July 6, 2018

Hang on to your chairs, ’cause we’re about to take a sharp left turn into some heavy brush.

“Adequately represented” lmao guns have more rights than women — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2018

Guns have more rights than women? Really? So does a woman have a right to carry a gun, or does the gun have the right to be carried by a woman? We’re unclear on what he’s getting at here.

I’m a woman- what rights do I not have? Please, name one. — Nadya Bagdasarian (@Sisu_69) July 6, 2018

Name them. — AtlasShrugged Fully Semi-Automatically (@DaveMBP) July 7, 2018

Guns have more rights than women?! Details please woke teen. — Mrs. America 😎 (@FLMomNYGirl) July 7, 2018

Like what? — Pete Athens (@athynz1) July 7, 2018

Please explain with specifics what rights woman don’t have?? Serious? Time to answer your critics? — Marillion47 (@sovizralg) July 6, 2018

I'm a woman – what right do I not have? — Michele Can Help Tvl (@MicheleCanHelp) July 7, 2018

Got any facts to back up that guns have more rights than women? — Eric Osborne (@RealEricOsborne) July 7, 2018

yes, because as a woman, I am not allowed to vote, work, drive, have as many or as few kids as I want, to have legal representation, to go to school, etc. Meanwhile, you still have the right to be stupid. Glad to see you exercising that right. — GAgymmom (@GAgymmom) July 7, 2018

Really? I’m a woman! What rights have I been deprived of @davidhogg111 ? I’m free to do what I want within the law. I also own a 9mm. Sit down little boy! — Poncho/KSmith (@ponchi_k) July 7, 2018

Women have the right to own a gun. So sit down. — Kristina Trader (@mommaktina89) July 7, 2018

Guns don't have rights. People do. I'm a woman and my rights are just fine, thank you, including that 2nd Amendment one. — Marilyn Durst (@MarilynDurst) July 7, 2018

Name a right that women don't have, in the USA, that men do. Alternatively, explain how inanimate objects have any rights. — MisnomeredHoundinator (@manofmanychins) July 7, 2018

What rights do those inanimate objects have? — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) July 7, 2018

You might also want to take a course in science to learn that a woman is animate and a gun/firearm is inanimate. Therefore, guns do not and cannot have rights. — Barbara Warde (@Barb4Ward) July 7, 2018

How do inanimate objects have rights? — Tom Neven (@TomNeven1) July 7, 2018

What right does a gun have? What rights do women not have? — Dierks Bently's Assholistic Defective Agency (@moderate_rabble) July 7, 2018

Guns don't have rights. Not a one. They have regulations. And they have more regulations than any other product aside from drugs. By your fallacy, toilets have more "rights" than both guns and women. — The Average Chris (@KilleenC_) July 7, 2018

I’m gonna regret asking this. How does a gun have more rights than a woman? What can a gun do that a woman can’t? — bombcyclone92 (@bombcyclone92) July 6, 2018

Yeah I was so proud when guns got the right to vote. — I love my dog (@hthomps284) July 6, 2018

So in order for you to hold a woman, she has to have a permit? Before she can go out in public she has to have a background check? When she’s at home, she has to be locked away in a safe? A woman isn’t allowed on government property? Strange. — Josh Elliott (@j_rayge1) July 6, 2018

Yes David, women have to be registered and need permits and background checks, and aren't allowed in schools or on planes. Also it's not like guns can be used for self-defense or anything like that. — Matt Baron (@mattbaron14) July 7, 2018

Didn’t know women couldn’t go in banks, courthouses, schools, post offices, private businesses with signs “women free zone”, or the city of Chicago and federal buildings. Didn’t know you needed a permit to be a woman I respect your persistence but Jesus kid you’re an idiot. — 🇺🇸Run_556🇺🇸 (@Run_556) July 7, 2018

Incorrect. A woman can live in the same house as a felon legally. — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) July 7, 2018

Ah yes, I forgot, I cant obtain an abortion or birth control without a back ground check; and my uterus is illegal on school and federal grounds.

Where do I obtain a permit to have children again?

Lol. Guns have so many more rights than I. — Lauren Olson (@ladylackadaisy) July 6, 2018

Guns don't have rights. They're inanimate objects. The meme is "a woman's uterus is more regulated than guns." This is also laughably incorrect, but if you're going to spout moronic talking points, at least get them right. https://t.co/EddwbhjHgf — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 7, 2018

Guns have more rights than women? Did you really say that? Come on dude, get a grip — John (@JohnR3074) July 6, 2018