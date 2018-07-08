David Hogg drops more constitutional knowledge: ‘Guns have more rights than women’

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Parkland survivor and anti-NRA activist David Hogg had a word to say about elected officials taking money from “special interests”:

Plenty tried to set him straight on that one (guess what: Planned Parenthood is a special interest), but one reply, in particular, got him to laugh his ass off:

Hang on to your chairs, ’cause we’re about to take a sharp left turn into some heavy brush.

Guns have more rights than women? Really? So does a woman have a right to carry a gun, or does the gun have the right to be carried by a woman? We’re unclear on what he’s getting at here.


