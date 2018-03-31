David Hogg: 'Great That Corporate America Standing With Me'

Self-described revolutionary David Hogg hailed “Corporate America” Friday on CNN for standing with him and said he still rejects Laura Ingraham’s apology and considers her actions “disgusting.”

“I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends,” Hogg told CNN host Alisyn Camerota. “Because when you come against any one of us, whether it be me or anybody else, you’re coming against all of us. And I think it’s important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we’re trying to do here is save lives.”

Indeed, organizing a boycott of Laura Ingraham for poking fun at you with the aid of George Soros-funded Media Matters and the entire corporate media will no doubt save millions of lives!

(See the type of coverage Hogg’s boycott is getting below.)

After showering Corporate America with praise, Camerota went on to ask, “what kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you?!”

Nothing says “revolutionary” like having the total backing of the corporate media and Corporate America! You really know you’re “fighting the system” when all your critics are banned and censored on YouTube, Google, Twitter and Facebook for having the audacity to push back against you!


