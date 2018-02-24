David Hogg On Arming Teachers: 'Can You Imagine The Mass Chaos & Hysteria?'

Parkland student David Hogg was on MSNBC minutes after President Trump tweeted again on Saturday about the idea of arming teachers.

Hogg said, “We don’t even pay our teachers a living wage in South Florida, to be quite frank with you… I don’t think that we should be giving our teachers guns if we can’t even pay them a living wage.”

He also pointed to the officers that didn’t step in sooner to stop the gunman and asked why a teacher wouldn’t be different.

