David Hogg On Arming Teachers: 'Can You Imagine The Mass Chaos & Hysteria?'

Parkland student David Hogg was on MSNBC minutes after President Trump tweeted again on Saturday about the idea of arming teachers.

Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Hogg said, “We don’t even pay our teachers a living wage in South Florida, to be quite frank with you… I don’t think that we should be giving our teachers guns if we can’t even pay them a living wage.”

He also pointed to the officers that didn’t step in sooner to stop the gunman and asked why a teacher wouldn’t be different.

