David Hogg's Latest Gun Protest: Spray Paint Graduation Caps Orange

High School student turned gun control activist David Hogg wants other students to join him in painting their graduation caps orange, in a new protest of the Second Amendment.

Hogg made the declaration on Twitter Saturday, encouraging others to join him.

I will be spray painting my cap for graduation orange to show my support of common sense gun laws, feel free me to join if you want. #OrangeCaps — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

The Parkland teen’s call for orange hats was met with widespread skepticism.

By common sense you mean a total ban on all firearms. I'd sure like to know if you're now suggesting banning shotguns and revolvers? — chenne (@chenne) May 20, 2018

Sounds like a plan. Orange hats will stop the madness. — President Pepperpants (@scrimshankpotus) May 18, 2018

you're spray painting your cap the same color hunters wear?🤔😩👍 — Cole (@Bmfyogi) May 19, 2018

Why orange? Trump will probably think it's about him, like he does everthing! — TexGirl (@bboyd1258) May 18, 2018

Orange ISNT the new black, dude stop — Hei-Di & Mophphe (@heidimoffe) May 19, 2018

One peer pointed out painting her hat would make her ineligible to graduate.

I would but we can’t alter our caps or we don’t get our diploma, but they didn’t say anything about wearing orange ribbons! — Barbara (@pikapower18) May 18, 2018

After realizing his idea might lead to countless students violating graduation policies, Hogg issued another tweet promoting price tags that can be printed out and tied to the cap’s tassel.

for those of you that want to participate in #OrangeCaps but can't spray paint your caps, you can print out a price tag https://t.co/IygRIg6JXX and tie it to your tassel. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 20, 2018

Hogg’s “orange” idea isn’t exactly original, as pointed out over at Western Journalism:

“Orange is also the color of multiple items sold by Everytown, an anti-gun organization supported by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.”

Last week Hogg wasted no time immediately politicizing the Santa Fe school shooting in Texas, hitting out at politicians who he says “just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms.”