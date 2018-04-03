David Hogg's Sister Complains Her School Now Feels Like A 'Prison'

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are quickly learning there are drawbacks to trading liberty for security.

At the March For Our Lives rally on March 24th, leftists carried signs which read, “Is ‘freedom’ more important than safety?”

Student speakers demanded a world where no school shooting could ever happen again.

On Sunday, CNN ran an article which said students at Parkland say their school now “feels like jail.”

From CNN:

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return to class Monday, their first day back since organizing one of the largest youth-led protests in US history.

But these teenagers won’t be returning to a normal high school experience. Instead, they’ll be met with strict security measures which are intended to protect them from another mass shooting but have some students feeling as if they’ll be learning in a prison.

“Going to school is really so hard, and now it’s going to be so much worse,” said Isabelle Robinson, a senior. “A lot of the people I’ve talked to are dreading going back.”

[…] “It feels like being punished,” Robinson told CNN. “It feels like jail, being checked every time we go to school.”

Parkland activist Delaney Tarr said having to wear a clear backpack is a “violation of privacy”:

David Hogg’s sister Lauren Hogg also echoed the complaints on Twitter (and David Hogg retweeted her on his own account):

You tell them this is what happens when you trade liberty for security.

The NRA didn’t mandate your clear backpack. They supported armed security guards and arming highly trained teachers.

If the NRA had their way, we’d still have school gun clubs and the shooter would have been shot on sight, either by someone like Deputy Blaine Gaskill who stopped a school shooting in seconds three weeks ago in Maryland, an armed teacher, or potentially even by another student.


