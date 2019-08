Billionaire David Koch, a major donor to the Republican party, has died aged 79, according to family sources.

The former majority owner of Koch Industries was ranked by Forbes below brother Charles as the 11th richest person in the world.

The native of Wichita, Kansas, ran for president as a Libertarian in 1980, calling for the abolishment of several federal government agencies.

Read more



Is President the chosen one who will fight for America’s interests on the global stage?