David Lynch: Trump Could Be ‘One of Greatest Presidents in History’

President Donald Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in American history due to his disruptive political style, according to veteran filmmaker David Lynch.

“[Trump] could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” Lynch told The Guardian on Saturday.

Though Lynch doesn’t consider himself a Trump supporter, he admitted the president and his ‘America First’ platform exposed the incompetence of establishment politicians during the 2016 election.

“Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this,” he said.

The “Twin Peaks” creator initially supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the 2016 election, but after Clinton stole the Democratic nomination he ended up voting for libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

“I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” Lynch said.