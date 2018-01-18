Davos 2018: What You Need to Know About the Globalist Confab

Image Credits: MDIC / Flickr.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will see the rich and famous flying in on private jets to Davos, Switzerland, from January 23rd-26th.

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, actress Cate Blanchett and musicians will.i.am and Elton John are on the list as are the leaders of some 1,900 companies.

But of course they are all likely to be upstaged by Donald Trump – the first sitting US president to attend the meeting since Bill Clinton in 2000 – whose presence on the bill has already sparked demonstrations in Switzerland.

