Davos elites await Trump's 'America First' message

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver an “America First” message when he speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday.

Trump has been meeting business executives and other world leaders during his two-day stay in the Swiss Alps. His presence at the Forum will culminate with the speech on Friday afternoon, when he is expected to defend his trade policy.

According to Reuters, who cited a senior U.S. administration official, Trump will tell the Davos audience that his administration will not tolerate intellectual property theft and trade abuses.

“The United States is also committed to enforcing trade law and trade agreements and international trade standards,” the official told reporters at the Swiss ski resort. “The United States will no longer tolerate things like the theft of intellectual property or forced technology transfers or industrial subsidies … and dumping, trade abuses.”

Read more