Davos Elitist Celebrates "Discussions" Being "Quickly Erased From Social Networks"

Davos elitist Maurice Levy is happy that new “hateful content” rules for the Internet will see “discussions” being “quickly erased from social networks”.

Levy is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, the world’s third largest advertising and communications group and a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum.

He has joined with global leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron to promote the “Christchurch Call,” which demands countries and social media giants “clamp down on hate content” in response to the New Zealand mosque shooting.

During an interview with CNBC, Levy praised New Zealand’s effort to combat “hate” following the attack.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern … (made) a very moving speech regarding how the hatred and speech of hate are contaminating the social network(s), and I believe that this is a landmark in how people will now operate and how some discussions will be quickly erased from the social networks,” he said.

As we previously reported, part of combating this “hate” in New Zealand includes police making home visits to citizens to grill them on their political beliefs.

And as ever, “hateful content” coincidentally looks almost identical to ‘expressing opinions which go against the status quo’.

What could possibly go wrong?

As we document in the video below, social media censorship is just the beginning. We are moving quickly towards a Communist Chinese-style social credit system where people are denied banking and the ability to buy and sell because of their political opinions.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————