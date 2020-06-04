DAVOs Group Announces World Government To Force 'Great Reset'

The World Economic Forum is urging a “great reset” leveraging the COVID-19 lockdowns to transform “all aspects of our societies and economies.”

Read the World Economic Forum’s June 3 article pushing for a “great reset” in the wake of the COVID-19 hysteria: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/



And see Greg Reese’s March 15 report predicting a global currency reset in response to the coronavirus: THE PERFECT STORM FOR A GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!