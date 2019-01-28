DAVOS Reveals Globalist's Desperation

The elite gathered together in Davos to continue their global carbon tax-scheme agenda, wounded by the uncertainty and loathing of Brexit while the absence of President Trump allowed the anti-populist rhetoric to flow.

Per usual, the richest among us were inundated with questions about how to rule over the rest of us.

George Soros, championing his Open Society conquest of the world, aimed his tongue towards China.

Soros claims that if the Chinese economy and the Trump Administration both fell that, as Zero Hedge reports, “…cooperation which would only be made possible and dominated by something similar to the United Nations Treaty that arose out of the Second World War.”

In other words, an organization modeled after Soros’ very own Open Society Foundation.


