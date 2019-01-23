Davos Sees Record Number of Private Jets As Elites Discuss Climate Change

Elites gathering at the annual Davos in Switzerland to discuss climate change used a record number of private jets to attend the confab.

According to figures by the Air Charter Service, over 1,500 private jets will fly to and from the World Economic Forum summit.

The people insisting there's a climate apocalypse don't believe there's a climate apocalypse. https://t.co/Qk2aUkfC8m — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 23, 2019

“There appears to be a trend towards larger aircraft, with expensive heavy jets the aircraft of choice, with Gulfstream GVs and Global Expresses both being used more than 100 times each last year,” said Andy Christie, private jets director at the Air Charter Service.

According to a 2008 Institute for Policy Studies report, “An hour of flying in a private jet burns as much fuel as an entire year of driving.”

“Four passengers flying in a private Cessna Citation X from Los Angeles to New York will each emit 8,892 pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere. This is more than five times as much CO2 emitted by a commercial air passenger making the same trip.”

The elites expect the common man to adhere to their climate change fantasies while they themselves continually violate them.

After receiving criticism for the poor optics of liberally using private jets to travel to lecture about climate change every year, the WEF did some damage control this year by tweeting out an article about how the elite confab is working to stem the use of private jets to their meetings.

Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype from Davos, Switzerland to detail the list of world elites in attendance thus far, and he also discusses the meeting between Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron where they officially signed into action an army for the European Union, fulfilling Hitler’s dream.