Dawn of the Bionic Age: Body Hackers let Chips get Under their Skin

Image Credits: ADAM BERRY/AFP/Getty Images.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

If you’re prone to forgetting your card key for the office or your computer password, here’s a solution: Get a microchip implanted in your hand.

That’s what Brian McEvoy has done multiple times. He’s got five implants, mostly for functional reasons but one just for fun.

“There’s a glow-in-the-dark implant on the back of my right hand,” said McEvoy, a 36-year-old electrical engineer from St. Paul, Minnesota.

For years, owners have implanted microchips in their pets to recover them if they go astray. Farmers use them in cattle. Now, humans are experimenting with subdermal microchips, which are the size of a large grain of rice, to make modern life easier.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Chinese Rebel Robots Re-educated after Rogue Rants

Chinese Rebel Robots Re-educated after Rogue Rants

Science & Tech
Comments
Obama's Ministry Of Truth Pushing For Complete Censorship Of Internet

Obama’s Ministry Of Truth Pushing For Complete Censorship Of Internet

Science & Tech
Comments

Hubble Detects Stratosphere on Huge Alien Planet

Science & Tech
Comments

WikiLeaks Reveals CIA System to Take Over Webcams, Microphones

Science & Tech
Comments

Top UK official: ‘Real people’ don’t care about encryption

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments