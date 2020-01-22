Watch On-The-Ground Coverage of the Impeachment Trial From Washington D.C.

Action 7 is on the ground in Washington D.C. delivering the latest from President Trump’s impeachment trial. Tune in!

Also:

I’m heading into court for calling the impeachment of President Donald Trump a scam. Wish me luck pic.twitter.com/wavDCJ9oGm — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 22, 2020



Don’t miss:



Owen Shroyer confronts a brainwashed hoard called “Remove Trump” in the DC Capital.

YouTube Version:



Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!