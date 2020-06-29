DC Activists Place Guillotine Outside Jeff Bezos' Mansion

Video posted online shows a group of protesters erecting a model guillotine outside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Washington D.C. mansion on Sunday.

A flyer for the event, posted by a group called, “abolish the present/reconstruct our future,” stated, “End the abuse and profiteering. Abolish the police, the prisons, and Amazon.”

A sign placed in front of the guillotine read, “support our poor communities, not our wealthy men.”

DC protesters have set up a “guillotine” in protest of Jeff Bezos in front of his complex in DC pic.twitter.com/VZ0AWTJqaV — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

In another video posted to Twitter, a protester with megaphone said, “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

DC protester says: “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.” In front of a guillotine set up in front of Jeff Bezos complex in DC pic.twitter.com/synjRwgD1H — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

As the country continues to see uprisings by far-left groups, even virtue-signaling liberals will not be able to avoid the wrath of the Marxist cancel culture.

