DC Activists Place Guillotine Outside Jeff Bezos' Mansion

Video posted online shows a group of protesters erecting a model guillotine outside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Washington D.C. mansion on Sunday.

A flyer for the event, posted by a group called, “abolish the present/reconstruct our future,” stated, “End the abuse and profiteering. Abolish the police, the prisons, and Amazon.”

A sign placed in front of the guillotine read, “support our poor communities, not our wealthy men.”

In another video posted to Twitter, a protester with megaphone said, “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

As the country continues to see uprisings by far-left groups, even virtue-signaling liberals will not be able to avoid the wrath of the Marxist cancel culture.

