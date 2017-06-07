DC Bars to Open Early For Comey Hearing Watch Parties

What’s a showdown without an audience?

The latest must-watch event — former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee — has some D.C. bars opening its doors as early as 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, to host viewing parties complete with food and drinks.

As Comey faces questions regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling, watch partygoers can “watch the drama unfold” while tucking into an “FBI”-themed fare or nursing Covfefe cocktails.

