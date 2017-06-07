DC Bars to Open Early For Comey Hearing Watch Parties

Image Credits: Rich Girard / Flickr.

What’s a showdown without an audience?

The latest must-watch event — former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee — has some D.C. bars opening its doors as early as 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, to host viewing parties complete with food and drinks.

As Comey faces questions regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling, watch partygoers can “watch the drama unfold” while tucking into an “FBI”-themed fare or nursing Covfefe cocktails.

Fifteen-Year-Old Reported To Terrorist Watchdogs For Handing Out UKIP Leaflets At School

Police Officers Force Man to the Ground Using Nothing but a 'finger gun' – and it Works

London Terrorist Was Allowed to Work at Tube Station Despite Being Known Jihadist

U.S.-Mexico Sugar Deal Struck Ahead of NAFTA Talks; Industry Divided

New Record: America Arms Itself, 'necessary steps to defend selves'

