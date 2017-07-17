DC Burger Chain to Offer Free 'Nothing Burgers'

Image Credits: Liz Foreman | Flickr.

A Washington-based burger chain is offering free “nothing burgers” for customers this week.

Z-Burger announced Monday that it would offer customers a “Nothing Burger” consisting solely of a hamburger patty and a bun at Z-Burger’s Tenleytown location, in reference to the frequent refrain from President Trump’s defenders that his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was a “nothing burger.”

Customers have to say the password “nothing burger” to redeem the deal.

In a news release, Z-Burger founder Peter Tabibian explained the offer.

“For years, when someone ordered a plain burger, I have always yelled out the order as as ’nothing burger’ to my cooks, so I think that I actually invented the term,” Tabibian said.

