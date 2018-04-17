DC Considers Allowing 16-Year-Olds to Vote

A Washington D.C. council member introduced legislation last week that will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in federal and local elections in 2020.

The council member, Charles Allen (D), says he got the idea after watching the “March For Our Lives” protests.

Just as liberals want to flood the U.S. with illegal immigrants who rely on the state and predominately vote Democrat, they also want to mobilize the tide pod generation to vote for them.

According to WUSA9, 16-year-old student Alex Shyer said, “We work, we pay taxes, we care for family members, we can drive, we can do so many other things. So, adding voting onto that isn’t going to be that big of a responsibility. We can handle it.”

If 16 and 17-year-olds are given the right to vote, what other adult responsibilities could be bestowed upon them?

Will 16-year-olds now be tried as adults in criminal trials, sent to fight in wars, be allowed to have legal sex, be allowed to smoke tobacco, or… dare I say, purchase firearms?

Supporters of the measure hope to vote on the legislation before the end of the year.