DC considers letting 16-year-olds vote

A council member in Washington, D.C., has introduced legislation that would lower the age to vote in federal and local elections to 16.

D.C. council member Charles Allen (D) last week introduced the legislation, which could allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in the 2020 presidential election, WUSA TV reported.

Allen said he proposed the legislation after seeing the students march last month in Washington, D.C. for the “March for Our Lives” event to protest gun violence and demand new gun laws.

Seven of the 13 members of the D.C. Council are backing the measure, advocates of the proposal told WUSA TV.

