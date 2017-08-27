DC Council Member Wants Police to Investigate Pro-Trump Flyers

A Washington, D.C. council member urged his constituents Friday to report “xenophobic” flyers declaring “build the wall” to the police department.

Residents from Ward 4 have said that posters focused on illegal immigration and building the wall have cropped up around the area, the DCist reports. Council member Brandon Todd has told residents to call 911 if they are handed one of the flyers.

“Xenophobic and hostile flyers in Ward 4 will not be tolerated,” Todd wrote in a Facebook post. “All residents, regardless of background, deserve to feel safe in their community. If you receive one of these hateful flyers, call the Metropolitan Police Dept. at 911 immediately. I will remain in close contact with 4D Commander and Police Chief. Ward 4 must and will remain welcoming to all.”

One of the posters features Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg with “Even RBG backs the ban. Build the wall,” emblazoned over her face, while another urges people to “Report illegal aliens to DHS or ICE” and tells the story of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly lady after being deported more than 20 times. Another poster has Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s face on the still image from “Debbie Does Dallas,” a 70’s porn movie. This poster features the phrase “Debbie Does Pakistan.”

