DC Court Clears Path For Illegal To Get Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

An illegal immigrant girl who fought a major battle with the Trump administration over abortion rights had her abortion Wednesday, the ACLU announced, less than a day after an appeals court said she could.

The Trump administration had argued the 17-year-old girl known in court documents only as “J.D.” was in their custody as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), and said it is against the law for them to spend federal taxpayer money to facilitate an elective abortion.

But the court of appeals ruled Tuesday the girl had a constitutional right to an abortion and the government was standing in her way, clearing the way for a district judge to order J.D. to be free to have the abortion as soon as possible.

