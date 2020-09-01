DC Mayor Bowser's Advisory Board Calls for 'Removal' of Washington Monument & Jefferson Memorial

An advisory board commissioned by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser recommended Monday the removals of the Washington Monument and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, claiming they’re racist.

The District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions (DCFACES) recommended that Bowser use her authority to “remove, relocate, or contextualize” the Washington Monument, among several other famous memorials and statues, because of their “disqualifying histories.”

This July, I tasked the DCFACES Working Group with evaluating public spaces to ensure the namesake’s legacy is consistent with #DCValues. They have delivered the report, and I look forward to reviewing and advancing their recommendations. Learn more: https://t.co/VpUZf4HcZB pic.twitter.com/tj889EQmdD — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 1, 2020

“Our decision-making prism focused on key disqualifying histories, including participation in slavery, systemic racism, mistreatment of, or actions that suppressed equality for, persons of color, women and LGBTQ communities and violation of the DC Human Right Act,” the report read.

The DCFACES group also suggested replacing these memorials and statues with monuments dedicated to more minorities and LGBTQ figures.

“Priority should be placed on ensuring future assets, especially and including those recommended for renaming by this Working Group, include more women, people of color and LGBTQ Washingtonians,” the report continued.

The media and Democrats had mocked Trump for warning that the left were aiming to destroy American monuments, insisting their BLM cultural revolution against American statues is reserved only for “Confederate” figures.

But it soon became clear that they were lying, as statues of George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Francis Scott Key, and Christopher Columbus have been toppled amid the Black Lives Matter riots over the summer.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt rebuked Bowser’s initiative on Twitter, telling her that the removal of these monuments and memorials are “never going to happen.”

Not on my watch. Never going to happen. https://t.co/WdSQx3ZCes pic.twitter.com/xHKekThBAA — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) September 1, 2020

Trump issued an executive order in June following BLM riots in DC making destruction of federal statues and monuments punishable by 10 years in prison.

“Key targets in the violent extremists’ campaign against our country are public monuments, memorials, and statues,” the order read.

“My Administration will not allow violent mobs incited by a radical fringe to become the arbiters of the aspects of our history that can be celebrated in public spaces. State and local public officials’ abdication of their law enforcement responsibilities in deference to this violent assault must end.”

