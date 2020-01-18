DC Police Report Women's March 100x Smaller Than Previous Years

The Washington D.C. police are reporting that the attendance of the 2020 Women’s March is approximately 100 times smaller than during the height of the globalist-funded movement during President Trump’s swearing-in in January 2017.

The first Women’s March, which took place in DC the day after Trump was inaugurated, had an estimated attendance almost 500,000 people, according to the New York Times.

It was widely promoted by celebrities, the media, and Democrats across the country, and organized by bitter liberals in the early stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

However, as the years pressed on and Trump delivered on the economy, America First policies, and national defense, the Women’s March attendance has steadily gone down.

If the DC police’s estimate of 100 times less people is correct, that means roughly 5,000 people attended the 2020 Women’s March.

And our coverage of the far-left demonstration shows it’s probably even fewer than that.

