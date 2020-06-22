DC Police Tear Gas BLM Rioters Attempting To Topple Andrew Jackson Statue

Image Credits: @RichieMcGinniss/Twitter.

DC Police and Secret Service descended on rioters who were trying to topple an Andrew Jackson statue and establish another “autonomous zone” near the White House.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters swarmed Lafayette Park on Monday night, tried to establish what they called a “Black House Autonomous Zone” and tear down a statue of Jackson riding a horse.

The rioters chanted of “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go” while defacing the monument of the 7th U.S. president prior to the confrontation between rioters and police.

DC Police and Secret Service intervened before the rioters could establish a foothold in Lafayette Park, unleashing chemical irritants like pepper spray, deploying flash bangs and firing rubber bullets.

The authorities took back control of the park by the evening, but the “protesters” continued agitating and assaulting police while they stood guard around the park.

The Marxist agitators also tried establishing a new “autonomous zone” outside of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church just blocks from the White House, which DC police have yet to break up.

The zone is inspired by the one set up in Seattle, which has been rife with violence, thefts, lawlessness, and murder with the endorsement of Seattle’s Democrat leadership.

The BLM rioters also lit fires in the street when it became clear they weren’t going to retake the park.

The press has reportedly been ordered to leave the White House as the confrontations between rioters and police grew more violent.

President Trump responded to the mayhem Monday night, warning protesters that defacing a federal memorial comes with jail time.

“Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!” Trump tweeted.

