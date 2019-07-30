DCCC Executive Director Forced to Resign Because She's White

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Executive Director Allison Jaslow fell on her sword for the sake of “diversity” after she was forced to resign for being white.

Yes, really.

“Jaslow, an Iraq War veteran, attended an all-staff meeting on Monday to make it official after two Hispanic lawmakers – Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela – demanded she step down on Sunday for not doing enough to “diversify” DCCC leadership,” reports the American Mirror.

Claiming that the organization was in “complete chaos,” the lawmakers demanded DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos “appoint a qualified person of color, of which there are many, as executive director at once.”

Jaslaw then reportedly held a meeting with her staff during which she cried and apologized for not supporting “diversity” strongly enough. Jaslaw subsequently submitted her resignation (on her birthday) to Bustos before releasing a statement on Twitter.

“My commitment to the mission, our country, and the people who commit their lives to serving it is unwavering. And, sometimes selfless service means having the courage to take a bow for the sake of the mission – especially when the stakes are so high,” she wrote.

My statement on stepping down from my post at the @dccc today: pic.twitter.com/Fft4rK9DtK — Allison Jaslow (@jaslow) July 29, 2019

Even Democrats appeared to be shocked by the development.

“You had to resign because you are White? That’s reverse discrimination. This is why they blew it in 2016,” commented one.

It's not reverse discrimination. That is just straight up discrimination. — jdovejr (@jdovejr) July 29, 2019

“It’s not reverse discrimination,” another user remarked. “That is just straight up discrimination.”

“Happy Birthday. Sorry you’re white,” commented another user.

Happy Birthday. Sorry you’re white. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) July 29, 2019

