De Blasio Orders Gates Welded Shut at Jewish Park While Approving Mass BLM Gatherings

Image Credits: Video Screenshot.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered gates at a park in a Jewish area welded shut to keep people out despite simultaneously approving numerous mass gatherings of BLM protesters.

“Bill de Blasio is Welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community, (Borough Park, Brooklyn) So your child shouldn’t try to break in,” tweeted Joel Fischer. “While Hundreds of thousands of people gathered yesterday at Brooklyn Museum.”

While de Blasio desperately tries to keep children out of a local park, he is simultaneously allowing numerous Black Lives Matter demonstrations to take place, including one yesterday that was attended by thousands of people.

The Mayor previously faced criticism for ordering police to break up a large funeral gathering in Brooklyn attended by hundreds of Orthodox Jewish mourners.

As we highlighted earlier, de Blasio has also instructed COVID-19 contact tracers to not ask people if they attended BLM protests.

By keeping this information hidden, authorities will be able to avoid blame if there is a second spike in coronavirus cases.

Featured


