De Blasio: People Will Die Because Trump ‘Will Not Lift a Finger to Help’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused President Trump of not taking action against the coronavirus outbreak because cases are increasing.

“The truth is, and New Yorkers and all Americans deserve the truth, it’s only getting worse,” de Blasio said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “April and May are going to be a lot worse. Right now, we are a third of the cases in the country. That’s going to get worse.”

We’re about two thirds or more of the cases in New York State. That’s going to get worse. But the president of the United States is from New York City, and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown. And I don’t get it. I don’t get it.”

“Right now, I have asked repeatedly for the military to be mobilized for the Defense Production Act to be used to its fullest to get things like ventilators so people who can live who would die otherwise, I can’t be blunt enough. If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise.”

Trump actually took unprecedented actions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which leftists claimed was racist.

Trump’s response to the pandemic even recently earned praise from hardline detractors like California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the President’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

